Railway police on alert; inspects all railway coaches, bag, luggage
The date for Lok Sabha Election is fixed
Bengaluru: The date for Lok Sabha Election is fixed. The Election Commission has set up eagle-eyed check posts to keep an eye on illegal activities related to the election in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Bangalore. And on the other hand, the railway police are also on alert. Guidelines have been given to Railway Police. RPF and Railway Police have set up election check posts across the state and a separate team has been formed to check railway carriages coming from outside the state.
For the past three to four days, check posts have been constructed at all major railway stations in the state and inspections are being conducted. Apart from this, everyone’s luggage is being checked at railway stations as well. The railway department police have taken strict vigilance against the smuggling of liquor and money. Twenty teams have been formed and five people are working in each team. The notification of the Central Election Commission is an alert and monitoring is being done on the luggage, packings and suspects coming in the coaches. Along with the RPF team, the dog squad is also working.
In the background of the Lok Sabha election, the code of conduct has been implemented, and a total of 104 check posts have been constructed in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Bangalore city area, and there are 104 check posts constructed in each of the assembly constituencies, officers are working in three shifts.
Out of a total of 104 check posts, 28 in Bangalore Central, 23 in Bangalore South, 21 in Bangalore North and 32 in Bangalore City have been constructed, 629 officers have been appointed, 297 flying squads have been appointed and CCTVs have been installed in each check post. A check has been conducted on how the officials are working at the check posts and while the officials have monitored the vehicles coming and going at some of the check posts, it has been found that in some places the officials are not taking
strict action.