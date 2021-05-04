Rajesh Gowda to be new BDA Commissioner

Bengaluru: Rajesh Gowda has been appointed as the Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) after H.R. Mahadev retired from service. Gowda held a meeting with BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath and other senior officials of the Authority.

He will also be the Managing Director, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) as concurrent charge.

He was earlier with the Land Acquisition Office of the BDA. In the past, he has been Assistant Commissioner, Doddaballapura Sub-Division. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bangalore Rural District.

He was also the secretary of Karnataka Housing Board and Director at the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Managing Director, Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board. He has done his engineering from the Dayananda Sagar College, Bengaluru.