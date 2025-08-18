Rajinikanth makes surprise visit to Ramakrishna Ashrama

Bengaluru: Even as his latest film continues to draw packed houses and enjoy box-office success, superstar Rajinikanth made an unannounced visit to Bengaluru, surprising his admirers once again.

Without any publicity or prior information, the veteran actor travelled quietly to Basavanagudi and paid respects at the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama.

He offered prayers before Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Sharada Mata, spending some time in devotion before leaving.

Rajinikanth’s fondness for Karnataka and the Kannada language is well known. Having begun his career as a bus conductor in Bengaluru before becoming a cinema icon, the actor maintains a special bond with the state. His unexpected appearance at the Ashrama has drawn admiration from devotees and fans alike.

This is not the first time the superstar has paid a sudden visit to the city. In mid-2023, he had surprised many by dropping in at the BMTC bus depot in Jayanagar, where he once worked. The visit created excitement among staff members, with Rajinikanth warmly interacting with them and posing for photographs before leaving.

His latest stopover in Bengaluru once again reflects his simplicity and attachment to the city that shaped his early years.

Soon after returning to Chennai, photographs of his Ashrama visit went viral on social media, drawing affectionate responses from his legion of followers.