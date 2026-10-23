Vanteru to contest from Nellore Rural

Nellore: Former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy is set to contest as Telugu Desam Party candidate for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) from Nellore Rural.

According to reliable sources, the party leadership has finalised his candidature with the approval of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP State spokesperson Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy.

Kavali former MLA and senior political leader Vantere Venugopal Reddy’s decision to contest from Nellore Rural came as a surprise to many political observers, as his name is prominently being discussed in connection with ZP Chairperson position.

Strong political influence of Kotamreddy brothers in Nellore Rural and favourable electoral prospects are believed to have influenced his decision to enter the fray from the constituency.

It may be recalled that Anam Arunamma, wife of Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy (Present Nellore city YSRCP Mayoral candidate) won from Nellore Rural ZPTC and became Nellore ZP Chairperson in 2022 local body elections.