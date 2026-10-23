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Vanteru to contest from Nellore Rural

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Former Kavali MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy is set to contest as TDP candidate for Nellore Rural ZPTC, positioning him in the race for Nellore ZP Chairperson.

Former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy
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Former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy 

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Nellore: Former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy is set to contest as Telugu Desam Party candidate for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) from Nellore Rural.

According to reliable sources, the party leadership has finalised his candidature with the approval of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP State spokesperson Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy.

Kavali former MLA and senior political leader Vantere Venugopal Reddy’s decision to contest from Nellore Rural came as a surprise to many political observers, as his name is prominently being discussed in connection with ZP Chairperson position.

Strong political influence of Kotamreddy brothers in Nellore Rural and favourable electoral prospects are believed to have influenced his decision to enter the fray from the constituency.

It may be recalled that Anam Arunamma, wife of Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy (Present Nellore city YSRCP Mayoral candidate) won from Nellore Rural ZPTC and became Nellore ZP Chairperson in 2022 local body elections.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Vanteru Venugopal ReddyNellore Rural ZPTCTDP CandidatesKotamreddy Sridhar ReddyNellore Politics
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