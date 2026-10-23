- Control room open for nomination hurdles
- 18 YSRCP candidates filed nominations after SC intervention: Bhumana
- Kotamreddy family steps up campaign for Nellore municipal polls
- Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore
- MP seeks support for coalition candidates
- NDA faces rebel trouble in urban local body polls
- ‘Parmatam Darshan’ building opened
- BJD slams BJP leaders’ remarks on Naveen’s age
Vanteru to contest from Nellore Rural
In Short
Former Kavali MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy is set to contest as TDP candidate for Nellore Rural ZPTC, positioning him in the race for Nellore ZP Chairperson.
Nellore: Former MLA Vanteru Venugopal Reddy is set to contest as Telugu Desam Party candidate for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) from Nellore Rural.
According to reliable sources, the party leadership has finalised his candidature with the approval of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and TDP State spokesperson Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy.
Kavali former MLA and senior political leader Vantere Venugopal Reddy’s decision to contest from Nellore Rural came as a surprise to many political observers, as his name is prominently being discussed in connection with ZP Chairperson position.
Strong political influence of Kotamreddy brothers in Nellore Rural and favourable electoral prospects are believed to have influenced his decision to enter the fray from the constituency.
It may be recalled that Anam Arunamma, wife of Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy (Present Nellore city YSRCP Mayoral candidate) won from Nellore Rural ZPTC and became Nellore ZP Chairperson in 2022 local body elections.
Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)