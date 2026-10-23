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Classical dance a feast for eyes
In Short
A vibrant Kuchipudi dance performance by Natya Tarangini Dance Academy enthralled visitors at the National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat, Vijayawada.
Vijayawada: The National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat here, witnessed a captivating cultural evening with a vibrant Kuchipudi dance performance by Natya Tarangini Dance Academy, Andhra Pradesh.
The performance showcased the rich classical dance heritage of Andhra Pradesh through graceful movements, expressive storytelling and traditional artistry. It attracted thousands of visitors, adding a festive and cultural dimension to the National SARAS Mela.
The cultural programme enhanced visitor engagement and contributed to increased footfall at the Mela, creating greater opportunities for Self-Help Group (SHG) women entrepreneurs and rural artisans to showcase and sell their products. The enthusiastic response from visitors further strengthened the Mela’s role as a platform for promoting rural livelihoods, women-led enterprises and India’s diverse cultural traditions.
The National SARAS Mela, organised to promote products made by SHG women and rural artisans from across the country, continues to bring together culture, commerce and community empowerment here.
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