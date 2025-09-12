Reelo Launches 'Membership', A Prepaid Revenue Platform for Restaurants to Build and Grow Community Loyalty

Bengaluru In a bold move to reshape India's restaurant landscape, Reelo today launched Membership by Reelo, a transformative prepaid loyalty ecosystem designed to redefine how restaurants build sustainable, community-driven businesses. This pioneering platform represents the next evolution in hospitality—moving beyond traditional transactions to create lasting bonds between restaurants and their most valued customers.

The timing couldn't be more apt. According to Food Delivery Unwrapped, a comprehensive industry report by The Mavericks India, restaurants continue to lose margins when operating through third-party platforms, with hidden costs running into thousands of crores annually. Membership by Reelo helps offset this burden by giving restaurants the ability to directly engage customers and incentivise loyalty through prepaid plans and rewards that keep diners coming back.

"The restaurant industry is at a tipping point. Rising third-party commissions, inconsistent footfalls, and shrinking margins have made it increasingly difficult for restaurants to operate profitably and predictably," said Parin Sanghvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Reelo. "With Membership, we're introducing a solution that enables restaurants to generate recurring revenue, build long-term customer loyalty, promote in-house dining, and regain control over their own customer relationships. We believe this model supports a more stable, self-reliant future for restaurants."

Reelo's Membership platform enables restaurants to launch fully customizable prepaid programs, including coffee subscription passes, weekend dining bundles, and festival-specific perks tailored to their guests. Restaurants can also introduce prepaid wallets, where customers pay ₹5,000 and unlock ₹7,500 in spending power. The platform gives restaurants the flexibility to design memberships that truly resonate with their brand and their audience.

Seamlessly integrated with 35+ POS systems across India, Membership by Reelo automates sales, redemption, reconciliation, and insights—eliminating manual work and errors at scale.

This revolutionary model is designed to increase customer visit frequency and cultivate brand evangelists who become an integral part of the restaurant's story and success. By offering exclusive access, personalized experiences, and genuine value, restaurants can transform from service providers into lifestyle partners.

Real Impact: Case Studies from Early Adopters

Initial pilots in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad have already demonstrated strong traction, with participating restaurants reporting higher engagement and significant increases in visit frequency.

NOA by the Nutcracker, Mumbai, enrolled 175+ members in its first two months, generating over ₹3 lakh in additional revenue.

Niro, Ahmedaba,d saw a 92% jump in visit frequency with its Niro Coffee Club—customers who once visited every 17.5 days now return every 2 days.

The Beer Café, India's leading beer chain, has also joined the movement with its BeerOcrat membership, launched this week, aiming to cross ₹50 lakh in revenue within just one month.

"With loyalty in place, membership was the natural next step. It helps build deeper customer relationships and brings in steady, repeat business," said Gordon D'Souza, CEO of Noa by the Nutcracker.