Registrars will be relieved from their duties on non-implementation of UUCMS

Bengaluru: The State Higher Education Minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, warned that stringent action will be taken against Registrars of Public Universities if they tell excuses to implement Unified University and College Management system (UUCMS). He also stated that even concerned Registrars will be relieved from their duties for non- implementing the system.

After convening a meeting with Vice Chancellors of all the Public Universities at Vikas Soudha, Minister Ashwath Narayan said, Vice Chancellors should submit a report regarding Registrars who have failed to implement the UUCMS. "UUCMS-the technology based platform- will allow universities to function efficiently with lesser human resource and limited expenses. This is the solution for the day. Therefore no one should tell excuses about non implementation," he said.

Informing about exams he told, semester exams have been completed and results have been announced only in a few Universities. Though many universities have completed the examinations, evaluation is kept pending. But the entire process should be completed within this month he instructed.

To know the glitches in implementing UUCMS video conferencing is being done on a regular basis. Any problem in the system can be brought to the notice of the department, Minister said.

In a few universities the admission of students has not been entered in the UUCMS. This also should be rectified before the end of this month he told. Asking, Vice chancellors of the respective universities to submit a report pertaining to non- implementation of UUCMS immediately, he added that, stringent action will be taken against those who will not submit the report.

Rashmi Mahesha, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE and other senior officials attended the meeting.