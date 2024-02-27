Live
- Water shortage looms as Kabini reservoir levels plummet
- Congress MLA voices concerns over developmental works
- Delhi HC orders inclusion of Delhi Chess Association representatives in AICF voter list
- Byju's saga: Investors, edtech company battle it out at NCLT
- Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
- MWC 2024: Harvard Labs' Polar ID: A Game-Changer in Smartphone Security
- Is Rashmika Mandanna Confirming Her Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda? Fans Speculate After Viral Post.
- Rajeshwar Rajesh addressed awareness meeting
- Tamirisa Ramacharyulu statue unveiled
- Delhi HC laments concealment of income in matrimonial cases, upholds maintenance order
Just In
Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84
The environment community mourned the loss of K.M. Chinnappa, a stalwart known affectionately as the "walking forest dictionary," who breathed his last today at 11:20 am due to illness
Madikeri: The environment community mourned the loss of K.M. Chinnappa, a stalwart known affectionately as the "walking forest dictionary," who breathed his last today at 11:20 am due to illness. A visionary in wildlife conservation, Chinnappa's contributions to safeguarding Bandipur and Nagarhole National Sanctuary are revered across the nation.
In 1967, while serving as the Forest Range Officer of Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarhole), Chinnappa's keen observations led him to recognize the threats posed by illicit activities such as poaching and cultivation of Ganja . Fearing the irreversible damage to Nagarhole's biodiversity, he made a solemn vow to dedicate his life to preserving its precious wildlife.
Born in 1941 in a village near Nagarhole, Chinnappa's upbringing amidst nature instilled in him a deep-rooted love for the environment. Throughout his life, he stood as a beacon of hope for those advocating for the protection of Nagarahole forests.
Expressing condolences, Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, paid tribute to Chinnappa's legacy, stating, "Shocked to hear the news of K.M. Chinnappa's passing. He was a walking forest dictionary, renowned for his contributions to Bandipur and Nagarhole National Sanctuary. His courageous efforts to safeguard forests and wildlife serve as an inspiration to all."
Chinnappa's name resonates as a symbol of courage and dedication in state , where he fearlessly risked his life on numerous occasions to protect the forests and its inhabitants. As the environmental community and his admirers mourn his loss, prayers are offered for strength and solace to his family and the wider community of nature enthusiasts. Ashok added.