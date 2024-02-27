Renowned environmentalist K M Chinnappa dies at 84

Madikeri: The environment community mourned the loss of K.M. Chinnappa, a stalwart known affectionately as the "walking forest dictionary," who breathed his last today at 11:20 am due to illness. A visionary in wildlife conservation, Chinnappa's contributions to safeguarding Bandipur and Nagarhole National Sanctuary are revered across the nation.

In 1967, while serving as the Forest Range Officer of Rajiv Gandhi National Park (Nagarhole), Chinnappa's keen observations led him to recognize the threats posed by illicit activities such as poaching and cultivation of Ganja . Fearing the irreversible damage to Nagarhole's biodiversity, he made a solemn vow to dedicate his life to preserving its precious wildlife.

Born in 1941 in a village near Nagarhole, Chinnappa's upbringing amidst nature instilled in him a deep-rooted love for the environment. Throughout his life, he stood as a beacon of hope for those advocating for the protection of Nagarahole forests.

Expressing condolences, Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, paid tribute to Chinnappa's legacy, stating, "Shocked to hear the news of K.M. Chinnappa's passing. He was a walking forest dictionary, renowned for his contributions to Bandipur and Nagarhole National Sanctuary. His courageous efforts to safeguard forests and wildlife serve as an inspiration to all."

Chinnappa's name resonates as a symbol of courage and dedication in state , where he fearlessly risked his life on numerous occasions to protect the forests and its inhabitants. As the environmental community and his admirers mourn his loss, prayers are offered for strength and solace to his family and the wider community of nature enthusiasts. Ashok added.