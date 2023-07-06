Return 25 out of 38 doctors from fsa to health department

Bengaluru: Around 38 doctors have been irregularly working on assignments in the Food Safety and Quality Authority for many years in violation of the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) rules. The Food Safety and Quality Department has already submitted a proposal to the government to send 25 doctors out of 38 to the mother department.

The doctors who have come to the authority on assignment from the Health Department are misusing the vacant posts and are illegally sitting on the posts of accountant and food safety officer. They are also taking Rs 85,000 as special allowance in the health department. Despite getting a salary, most of the doctors are working in the authority on assignment. A person, who is supposed to be a doctor, is busy issuing food licenses by taking bribes from the authorities. Some are getting medical allowance, special allowance by working both sides. Also, it seems that they do not have information to prevent food adulteration. It is not possible to effectively prevent food adulteration.

Doctors on deputation are not already eligible for special allowance. However, from 2018-19 till now lakhs of money spent by getting special allowance, they have caused a loss of crores of rupees to the exchequer of the government. In this background, the doctors who have come on assignment from the health department in the authority are not performing their duties and responsibilities as per their profession. Thus, Medical Allowance, Special Allowance, which was earlier received in salary based on qualification, specialization and nature of work should be returned. Allowance should not be drawn even for those who are on deputation in the authority. The enumerators are drawing officers and the department has issued an order to take action against the concerned officers if they violate the rules.

Also, out of the total sanctioned 383 posts in the authority, 119 posts have been filled and 264 posts are vacant. There has been no recruitment process for many years. Under the pretext of this, the doctors, team and appointment rules who come on assignment from the health department have been sitting in various positions for many years. Even though the High Court had previously ordered that they should go to the mother department, they did not comply.

There is no opportunity for doctors to work in the Food safety department in the cadre and recruitment. The appointment of doctors is not complementary to the cadre of an officer. Thus, in a letter written to the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms mentioned that the doctors have been posted illegally in the Food Safety and Quality Authority in violation of the Food Safety Act.