Rose exports by Bengaluru International Airport Ltd continues to rise 

Bengaluru: As every year, India's Garden City, Bengaluru, has continued spreading the fragrance of roses across the globe this Valentine's season. According to authorities, the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, they have witnessed export of nearly 2,73,000 kg of roses to 41 destinations all over the world. This includes 170,000 kg to international destinations and 1,03,000 kg to Indian cities.



In south India, Hosur and Bengaluru are the major hubs of flower cultivation and the Garden City is one of the largest exporters of roses in India. The demand for rose flowers during Valentine's season is growing steadily in the domestic market as well. But in recent days, it was reported that Covid-hit Karnataka's flower exports will take some time to recover, while the domestic market is limping back to normalcy after the pandemic brought the floriculture sector to a complete halt from April to September.

An expert claims that a total of 9 million ( 6.4 million stems of roses to international and 2.6 million stems of roses in Indian cities) stems of roses were flown from BIAL.

Rose flowers were flown to the international destinations including Singapore, London, Dubai, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Auckland, Beirut, Manila and many other cities. In India, the destinations include Mumbai, Kolkata, Allahabad, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai and Allahabad.