Round Table India and Ladies Circle India donate funds for 167 Cataract Surgeries

BENGALURU: As part of their year-long initiatives to support the underserved sections of the society and enhance eye care among them, the Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25) and Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (BNLC14), on Tuesday donated Rs 4,17,500 to Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore for cataract surgeries of 167 underprivileged people in and around Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. BNRT25 and BNLC14 have been supporting Sankara Eye Hospital for over 10 years now.

The Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore, Unit Head, C Gnanasekaran said, “We are grateful to RTI for supporting such a noble cause. We will utilize the fund donated by RTI and LCI to conduct cataract surgeries for people among the under-privileged. Treating cataracts early is important as it may lead to blindness. We are seeing a huge unmet eye care need in the country and economic factors are a major barrier for the needy to take up eye care. We aim to expand eye screening programs in rural areas thereby providing high-quality eye care to those who have no access to it. Apart from receiving funding from organizations such as RTI, we follow the 80:20 model under which we treat 80 per cent of the weaker economic strata by utilizing money paid by 20 per cent of the upper strata of society.”

The Bangalore North Round Table 25, Chairman, Amit Jain said, “Building quality infrastructure in Government Schools along with Quality Healthcare for the unserved sections of society forms a very important aspect of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India’s long-term programme. This donation is yet another step in our effort to make best-in class healthcare available to the poor. We value our long association with Sankara Eye Hospital and are happy with the width and depth of their facilities and offerings.”

The Chairperson, Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14, Pooja Poddar Jain said:l, “We are delighted to continue to team up with Sankara Eye Hospital year on year to provide quality eye care to people who have long been deprived of basic healthcare. Most humbled and grateful to be able to make such an impact in the lives of so many to restore their vision.”