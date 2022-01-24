Row over students offering namaz in govt school

Bengaluru: A government school in Mulabagilu landed in controversy after reportedly allowing Muslim students to offer namaz inside the school premises. Members of various pro-Hindu organisations protested against the headmistress of Balechengappa Government School for allowing students to offer namaz on the school premises. Umadevi, school principal, has, however, denied giving permission to students to offer namaz.

Umadevi said, "I was outside with the class teacher. Suddenly, I received a call from Deepa Madam. She told me that students are performing namaz on the school premises. I told her that I wasn't aware of that and rushed to school. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Girijeshwara Devi has promised the protesters that there will be action taken against the headmistress of the school.

Deputy Commissioner Ukesh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A team will be sent to school on Monday to inquire about the controversy. The education department, too, will be sending a team to investigate the same.