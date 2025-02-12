Rowdy sheeter goes on stabbing rampage, cops on lookout

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police are on the lookout for a repeat offender who went on a stabbing spree in Indiranagar, injuring multiple people on the night of February 8. The suspect has been identified as Kadamba with a history of criminal activities, including six cases registered against him. Authorities describe him as a habitual troublemaker known for engaging in petty disputes.

The violent incidents unfolded between 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm along 100 Feet Road, where Kadamba allegedly targeted four individuals without provocation. Among the victims were 19-year-old Jashwanth P, who was attacked over a minor traffic error, and 23-year-old Mahesh Sitapati, who was stabbed for failing to respond to a question. Two street vendors, Deepak Kumar Varma (24) and Tammaiah (44), were also assaulted, reportedly over a disagreement regarding food and payment. Investigators believe he used a pocket knife to inflict injuries on their neck and jaw areas.

Hours later, around 2:30 am on February 9, Kadamba struck again near 80 Feet Road. This time, he targeted a motorist named Adil (24), attempting to stab him before fleeing with his phone and scooter. The suspect had initially approached Adil, pretending to seek a ride to KR Puram Railway Station.

Authorities have since traced Kadamba’s movements to Hoskote. CCTV footage captured him in the area, confirming his presence at a medical store, where he was reportedly asking for money to buy food. His last known location was identified alongside the stolen vehicle. Kadamba, a resident of Old Binnamangala slum, has a criminal record that includes cases of house break-ins, robbery, and assault. In May 2024, the Indiranagar police opened a rowdy sheet against him, placing him under preventive measures that included a Rs. 1 lakh bond for good conduct.

Five FIRs have been filed against Kadamba by the Indiranagar police under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder. Four specialised teams have been deployed to track him down as the manhunt continues.