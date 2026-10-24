RSS Vijayadashami march awaits police nod in Tumakuru; Kalaburagi, Hubballi get conditional clearance

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is yet to get police permission to conduct its Vijayadashami processions in parts of Karnataka, including Tumakuru district, even as the organisation has been granted conditional permission to hold a march in Kalaburagi and Hubballi.

The developments come amid a political controversy over the state government's approach to RSS processions and Home Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks on obtaining permission.

Kalaburagi is the native place of Minister for Home Priyank Kharge and his father, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

In Tumakuru district, the RSS has planned Vijayadashami processions in Tumakuru city, Tumakuru Rural, Kunigal and Gubbi on Saturday (October 24) and Sunday. However, police permission had not been granted until now, with the Graduates' Constituency Legislative Council election cited as the backdrop.

According to sources, the RSS submitted applications to the police four days ago, seeking permission to conduct the processions at the designated locations.

The issue gained political significance following Home Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that the Karnataka police department was not a slave of the RSS and that the organisation must follow the prescribed procedure to obtain permission.

He maintained that merely submitting an intimation letter would not suffice.

Meanwhile, in Kalaburagi, the RSS has received conditional permission to conduct a Vijayadashami procession. RSS representatives reportedly filled out Forms 1 and 2 prescribed by the Home Department and submitted them to the authorities as part of the procedure.

Kalaburagi City Law and Order Deputy Commissioner of Police granted permission for the procession, subject to conditions, including adherence to the designated route and a prohibition on provocative speeches. The procession will begin at Nagareshwara School and conclude at Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra Maidan.

In Hubballi, the RSS has organised a procession and a public convention for Sunday, October 25. The procession will begin at Nehru Maidan, with participants moving through different parts of the city.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, and other prominent BJP leaders are expected to participate. More than 10,000 people are expected to take part in the procession.



