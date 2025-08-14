Rudralife Organizing an Rudraksha Exhibition and Sale

Bengaluru: Rudralife, Pioneers and an authority in the field of Rudraksha are hosting an exhibition in Bengaluru from 14th to 18th August 2025. Rudralife provides authentic Rudraksha from Nepal, tested in an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Laboratory. Established in 2001 by Dr. Tanay Seetha, Rudralife is the most talked about Organization in Print and Electronic media. Rudralife has adopted a unique strategy of recommending the right combination to people for growth, success,healthandwellbeing.

Rudraksha has fascinated mankind since ancient times and owes its origin from Mahadev Shiva. It has been accorded great importance in our ancient scriptures. Being a seed of a fruit, Rudraksha establishes a very strong bond between man and nature.

According to Shastras Rudraksha can be worn by all irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender. As per Shastras, there are no restrictions on wearing Rudraksha.

Rudraksha are multifaceted and are available from 1 to 21 mukhis. Each of them is blessed by a particular God or Goddess. Rudraksha can be worn individually or in a combination. After years of experience Rudralife has created various power combinations like the Saraswati Bandh which has been found to be beneficial for students. The Swasthya Bandh is said to be beneficial for overall health. Unity Bandh is found to be helpful in harmonizing relationships. Durga Shakti bracelet is seen to improve self-confidence and remove fear. 12 mukhi Rudraksha representing Sun is found to be beneficial in enhancing administrative skills and leadership abilities.

The 14 mukhi Rudraksha is said to improve the intuitive power and decision making especially for people involved in speculative businesses, real estate and construction.The Siddha Mala is a complete combination of 1 to 14 mukhi, Ganesh and Gaurishankar Rudraksha. As per Shiv Mahapuran, wearing a Siddha Mala is considered to be auspicious. It is specially designed for successful achievers and ambitious people. This mala represents all the nine planets and all the deities; hence as per the Shastras, it is said to confer overall protection not only to the wearer but to his/her entire family. The wearer of Siddha Mala is said to attain everything that a person dreams of, namely health, wealth, peace of mind, and ultimately higher levels of spiritual growth.

The rare and exotic INDRA MALA, a collection of 1-21 mukhi and a trade mark registered product of Rudralife, is also on display. Due to the rarity of the 21 mukhi only 2 or 3 such Malas are possible to assemble in a year.