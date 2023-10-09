Safety survey of firecracker warehouses across state: DKS

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar said that a survey of firecracker warehouses across the state will be conducted and safety measures will be checked. Responding to the media near Sadashivanagar residence on Sunday morning, he said, “Care will be taken to ensure that there is no further mishap. The police department and district commissioners have issued notices to firecracker warehouses in the state and instructed them to conduct safety checks.

‘Tamil Nadu labourers were killed in disaster, death of youth is sad. Rs 5 lakh compensation has been announced by the state government, Tamil Nadu has already distributed a check of Rs 3 lakh. He said that the cause of the accident will be investigated soon.’

‘As I could not go inside, I instructed them to break the back wall of the building. We will ensure that no more involuntary deaths occur. Police informed that the death toll has risen to 14, lamenting that the death of the youth was painful’. The Chief Minister is going to inspect the place where the tragedy happened and he said that I am going. To Bommai’s allegation that the Congress was discriminating in the matter of grants to constituencies and the BJP had not done so, Bommai responded by saying, “We are following what Bommai has said and answered in the Legislative Council.”

Brand Bangalore meeting on Monday

About 70,000 suggestions have been received on the issue of Brand Bangalore, and work is being done to sort them out in one place. Seven teams are formed for this, and these teams will select the best suggestions. Voice of the citizens, should be voice of the karnataka, the government is ready to give recognition to the words of the common people. He said that a meeting will be held on Monday morning at Jnanajyoti Hall.

Action against warehouse owners: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that action should be taken against the owners of the warehouse in the fire disaster in Attibele. He said that 14 people died in the disaster and action will be taken after checking whether the firecracker warehouse has taken precautionary and safety measures.

He also said that the Central Drought Study Team has been told to report the situation to the Central Government about the allegations by the farmers that they are conducting a study just for the sake of it.