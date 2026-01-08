Engineering the Future: Global Leaders Unite at GITAM for ICTIEE 2026

Bengaluru: GITAM (Deemed to be University) a premier institution driving innovation through multidisciplinary education and impactful research, hosted the 13th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE 2026) at its Bengaluru campus,marking high-impact dialogue and global collaboration. Hosted in partnership with The Indo Universal Collaboration For Engineering Education (IUCEE Foundation), the flagship event based on the theme - “Transforming Teaching and Learning Ecosystems in the AI-Driven World”, brought educators and industry leaders together to innovative pedagogical practices and research aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of engineering and higher education worldwide.

The conference was graced by Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor Visvesvaraya Technological University. Dr. Ashok S. Shettar, Pro Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Prof. Basavaraj Gundappa K, Pro Vice Chancellor GITAM University, Bengaluru & conference General Chair, along with other key dignitaries, students and faculty members.

Dr Vidyashankar, Vice Chancellor Visvesvaraya Technological University, emphasized that transformation in engineering education is no longer a choice; it is a necessity. He also highlighted the fact by sharing global best practices, how institutions are collectively ensuring that Indian engineering graduates remain leaders on the world stage.

Echoing the same thoughts, Dr. Ashok S. Shettar, Pro Chancellor, KLE Technological University, highlighted the fact that the classrooms must be a lab for ingenuity, not just a hall for information. He also emphasised the importance of multidisciplinary collaborations that will produce the adaptable leaders the AI-driven world demands.