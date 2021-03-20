Sakra ties up with StanPlus Red Ambulance of Hyderabad 

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital has tied up with Hyderabad-based StanPlus Red Ambulance, an ambulance network to initiate a new and advanced emergency service.

Launching the service, Sunil Agarwal, Additional DGP, Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services, said, "Trauma is our modern-day neglected disease that continues to kill more people due to lack of effective and timely medical emergency services.

The revised NRHM guidelines recommend deployment of one ambulance per 60,000 people and that indicates a serious need for up-gradation of ambulance network services, faster response time, and a single platform to reach out to people in emergencies. I am happy that with this initiative of setting up a robust ambulance network they will be able to take their best-in-class, swift emergency services not just to the IT corridor but beyond and help save more lives in Bangalore city."

Commenting on its association with Stan Plus, Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, said, "Our association with Stan Plus has enabled us to initiate a new, improved and tech-enabled emergency ambulance service with better infrastructure.

Not only will it help us reach and track casualties faster, with our upgraded ER services, critical care and continuous monitoring and communications with the hospital will help save more lives. "