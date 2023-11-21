Satish Jarakiholi will be the next CM: Savadatti MLA

Belagavi: The discussion about the next Chief Minister has started again in the Congress. Despite strict orders from the Congress High Command, Savadatti Yellamma MLA Vishwas Vaidya has made a statement on the open platform that Satish Jarakiholi will be the next CM.

Speaking in Yaragatti town of Belagavi district, MLA Vishwas Vaidya said that Satish Jarakiholi becoming CM is as true as the rising of Sun, who has developed a non-partisan influence in North Karnataka.

A cultural program was planned for Diwali and Rajyotsava. Despite the order that no one should talk about the issue of CM, Savadatti MLA, who participated in the inaugural function, said that the next CM will be Satish Jarakiholi.

There are a lot of discussions on social media about whether Satish Jarakiholi should become the CM. Satish Jarakiholi has also directly said many times that I am a CM aspirant in 2028. Meanwhile, there was a lot of discussion about Satish Jarakiholi's trip to Mysore and Dubai, and the Congress High Command intervened and gave strict instructions not to discuss the position of CM.

Now Savadatti MLA Vishwas has expressed his confidence that Satish Jarakiholi will be the next CM. There have been rumors that Satish Jarakiholi has sent a message through his close MLAs that he will also be in the race aspirant for the post of CM in case of power sharing.