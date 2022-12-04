School buses banned after 8:30 am to reduce traffic congestion

Bengaluru: Police are addressing the long-standing issue of traffic congestion near schools in the central business district and other places as part of a host of steps launched to shorten travel times and relieve traffic in Bengaluru.

According to police, the actions made by traffic commissioner M. A. Saleem would effectively enforce a "dedicated carriageway" and reinstate a "safe passage way" that will allow parents to drop off their children in school playgrounds in safety.

The close to 20,000 students that attend Bishop Cotton's Boys School, Bishop Cotton's Girls School, Sacred Heart Girls' High School, St. Joseph's Boys High School, and other nearby schools are currently overseen by around 30 staff members, according to traffic police stationed on Residency Road.

The major goal is to separate school traffic before 8.30 am from peak-hour office-going traffic, according to a traffic police officer. Before 8:15 am, school buses are supposed to drop off pupils. "No school bus will be permitted to stop close to schools after 8:30 am, and those who do so will be fined. We already gave the administration of the school the go-ahead to begin classes early. Schools that begin classes a little later are being told to start early," he added.

The safe passageways that are being restored in schools were described by a traffic police officer. "Despite the fact that this model had previously existed, it was not rigidly applied. One entry point and one departure point will be provided for parents. They can leave their cars at the entrance, drop off their children at the playground, and then return to the exit. This prevents parents from dropping off their children on major roads," he said.

The central business district will have a dedicated roadway enforced between 8 and 8.30 am, according to officials, so that children may be dropped off safely. Office workers will see less traffic once the peak hour begins at 8.30 am.

When school buses and vans stayed parked along Residency Road throughout the day, traffic from the Richmond Road flyover to Brigade Road was disrupted, which caused many commuters to experience inconvenience. Authorities at the schools are now absolutely required by the traffic police to park the buses and vans on their campuses.