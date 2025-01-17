SDM College’s 30th Convocation

Dharmasthala: Addressing the 30th convocation ceremony of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMCNYS), Union AYUSH Minister Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav emphasised the crucial role of yoga and naturopathy in combating the growing global burden of non-communicable diseases. “Yoga and naturopathy are not just practices; they are a global solution to the rising health challenges. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like the International Day of Yoga and Meditation have brought these practices to the forefront of global wellness,” he said.

The event, held at the Amruthavarshini Hall in Dharmasthala, was attended by dignitaries including Poojya Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, President of SDM Educational Institutions, who inaugurated the ceremony. Minister Jadhav also expressed confidence that these ancient health practices would continue to shape the future of global healthcare. “Mahatma Gandhi’s emphasis on cleanliness aligns perfectly with the principles of yoga and naturopathy. Our government is committed to elevating these practices with a national regulatory framework,” Jadhav affirmed.

The convocation saw the presentation of degrees to graduates, with outstanding students being recognised for their academic achievements.

Dr. Shweta R. J. was awarded the gold medal from the Sitaram Jindal Foundation for securing the top rank in MD, while Dr. Shraddha R. was honoured with the same medal for her exceptional performance in Clinical Yoga (MD). Dr. Tanmayi Krishna received the President’s Medal for first rank in MD in Naturopathy and Yoga with a focus on nutrition and dietary practices.



















