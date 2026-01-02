Vivek sets NewYear agenda for labour, employment depts

Hyderabad: Labour and Employment Minister Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday directed officials of the Labour, Employment, Factories and ESI departments to improve performance and strengthen service delivery.

The minister interacted with officials at the Secretariat on the occasion of New Year, during which he reviewed departmental functioning and outlined priorities for the year ahead.

He instructed the Employment and Training Department to introduce new skill-development courses, including Artificial Intelligence-based programmes, at Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). He stressed that all new courses should be aligned with present and emerging industry needs to enhance youth employability.

Emphasising worker safety, Vivek Venkatswamy asked the Factories Department to strengthen safety standards and preparedness to prevent industrial accidents. Referring to incidents such as the Sigachi mishap, he asserted that there should be zero compromise on worker safety and welfare.

Reviewing the functioning of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) department, the minister directed officials to ensure quality medical care for Insured Persons (IPs). He made it clear that complaints from IPs would not be tolerated and instructed officials to improve healthcare facilities, including establishing additional dispensaries wherever required.

Officials from various departments visited the Minister’s chamber to extend New Year greetings. The Minister reciprocated and called upon them to work with greater commitment, responsibility and accountability.

Special Secretary Dana Kishore and Director of Employment and Training Kanti Wesley were present during the meeting.