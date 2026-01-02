Adithyanath Das chosen for his deep knowledge of Telangana projects: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said IAS officer Adithyanath Das was chosen for key responsibilities as he has in-depth knowledge of Telangana irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister said Das had issued Government Orders related to major projects such as Lendi, SLBC, Dindi, Station Ghanpur, Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Nettempadu and Narayanpet–Kodangal, among others.

Rebutting allegations by BRS leaders that Adithyanath Das was close to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy said the claims were baseless and misleading.

“Adithyanath Das is a civil servant. He is not related to anyone and does not belong to Andhra Pradesh. He hails from Bihar. Though he applied to remain in Telangana during bifurcation, he was allotted to Andhra Pradesh at that time,” the Chief Minister clarified.

He said Das had worked on Telangana projects between 2004 and 2014 and was fully aware of decisions taken during that period. “The reason for Harish Rao’s anger is that Das is providing the government with complete and factual information regarding irrigation projects,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy further noted that Kaleshwaram Commission chairman Justice PC Ghose had found fault with several IAS officers, including Smitha Sabharwal, who held key positions during the BRS regime, but not with Adithyanath Das.

Appealing to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Revanth Reddy said, “I urge KCR to come to the House to protect the rights of Telangana.