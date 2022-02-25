SDMIMD adopts five villages under 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'

Mysuru: Keeping in tune with its ethos of public service, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), has taken the initiative to adopt five villages under the Central government scheme 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'.

SDMIMD is allocated Bhugathagalli, Vajamangala, Hadjanna, Chamundi Betta and Alanahalli under UBA.

UBA is conceptualised as a movement to connect higher education institutes with villages and local communities to address the developmental challenges in rural India through participatory processes. The team comprising six faculty members, seven staff members and 179 students conducted village household surveys in the adopted villages.

"The survey greatly helped in identifying the developmental plan proposed in education, skill development, awareness building, necessities, etc. More importantly, the students are sensitised towards the rural environment and requirements. Such activities will make institutions to be socially inclusive," said Dr N R Parasuraman, Director, SDMIMD. SDMIMD will be submitting the proposal and activity plan to the government under UBA in line with the development challenges faced by the people of the identified villages, said Dr Sunil M V, UBA Nodal Office at SDMIMD.