Sex video scandal: Prajwal Revanna sent to SIT custody till June 29, faces fourth case

Bengaluru: A court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Tuesday sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in a sex video scandal, to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till June 29.

Sources explained that Prajwal’s custody has been secured to probe the fourth case lodged against him by the victim, a woman from his native city Hassan.

The complaint has been registered against Prajwal Revanna, former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda and his aides Chetan and Sharat. The case has been registered under IPC Sections 354A (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 354B (using criminal force on a woman, abets such act with intention of disrobing), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 66E under the IT Act, according to sources.

Earlier on Monday, Prajwal was remanded to judicial custody by the court till July 8.

Meanwhile, the SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the sex video scandal, is preparing to issue a notice to former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda in connection with the distribution of pen drives containing sex videos, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Preetham Gowda had purchased pen drives in which the alleged sex videos of Prajwal Revanna were transferred and distributed ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Sources explained that the SIT might summon Preetham Gowda for questioning at any time. Preetham Gowda has been named the fourth accused in the case, and there are high chances of the SIT arresting him.

When contacted, Preetham Gowda said, “I don’t know about the case being lodged. I will get to know about the case and then come back to the media.”

Preetham Gowda won the Hassan assembly seat for the BJP in 2018, breaking the monopoly of the JD(S) at the time. Preetham had challenged the Deve Gowda family and opposed the alliance between the BJP and JD(S). He reluctantly campaigned for Prajwal Revanna.