Shiv Shakti Point and Tiranga: India’s Tribute to Chandrayaan-3 Success

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in the city on Saturday morning, his purpose being to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the accomplished Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who had achieved a remarkable triumph with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The anticipation and enthusiasm were palpable as security measures were intensified along the routes leading to the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility situated in Peenya.

A throng of more than 5,000 individuals had gathered around the HAL Airport, exuding an air of festivity and eager anticipation, all united in their mission to greet the Prime Minister. In the vicinity of Jalahalli cross, a multitude of people displayed an ardent desire to extend their warm welcome to PM Modi, as he made his way to meet the ISRO scientists.

Addressing the eager supporters congregated outside HAL Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encapsulated his appreciation by uttering the phrase, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan' an invocation of triumph saluting ISRO for their resounding victory with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Reflecting on his absence from the nation during the landmark event, PM Modi shared his sentiments, "I couldn't contain my excitement, being outside the country at the time. But I was resolute in my decision to travel straight to Bengaluru upon my return to personally meet with our esteemed scientists."

Precisely at 7:50 AM, Prime Minister Modi arrived at ISTRAC, where he engaged in dialogue with ISRO chairman S Somanth and fellow scientists. In a comprehensive demonstration, Somanath unveiled the intricacies of the mission and apprised PM Modi of Chandrayaan-3's current status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at ISTRAC facility bore witness to a touching interaction with the dedicated team of scientists who had orchestrated the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 mission. Amidst this poignant occasion, PM Modi took the opportunity to christen the lunar surface's south pole landing spot as 'Shiv Shakti Point’, a tribute to the celestial landscape's inherent power.

During this momentous occasion, PM Modi unveiled yet more symbolic gestures. The site where Chandrayaan-2 had left an indelible mark was aptly named the 'Tiranga' point, signifying the Indian tricolour’s presence on the Moon. Moreover, August 23, the date that marked India's lunar landing, was designated as the 'National Space Day,' a resonant tribute to this remarkable achievement.

With heartfelt reverence, PM Modi extolled the scientific community for their unwavering dedication and their remarkable feat in proudly placing the Indian flag on the Moon's uncharted territory. Eloquent in his praise, PM Modi declared, "We have achieved a position of pride, a feat unattained by any other. This is the courageous India of today."

Following his insightful discussions with the scientific luminaries at ISTRAC, the Prime Minister was scheduled to depart from the HAL Airport, returning to Delhi.

Meanwhile, an eloquent testimony to this accomplishment was provided by ISRO, with video footage showcasing the Chandrayaan-3 Rover navigating the expanse of Shiv Shakti Point. (eom)