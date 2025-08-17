Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicising Dharmasthala case

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday accused the BJP of “playing politics” over the Dharmasthala “multiple murders and burials” case. He was responding to BJP’s “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally, in which party members travelled in several vehicles to the temple town protesting against what they call a “smear campaign” against Hindu temples and traditions.“BJP did not speak anything initially, now all of them are speaking. They should have spoken at the beginning. Now those in BJP are engaging in politics, nothing else. They are going there (Dharmasthala) for the sake of politics,” The Deputy CM said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP thinks Hindutva is their property. “But, it belongs to no one. It is each individual’s devotion, feeling and faith.” “...Why didn’t they speak when the complaint was lodged -- and say it is wrong?” he asked.

The SIT formed by the state government is probing charges of multiple murders, rapes, and burials across different places in Dharmasthala, over the past two decades.

“When a complaint was given -- whether it was a lie or not -- when it was given before the magistrate, if it was not investigated, the same BJP would have questioned the government. Now they are doing politics...” he said.“Let them (BJP) demand a narco analysis test (against complainant), but why didn’t they object when SIT was formed. They were the ones who demanded the probe and SIT, now they are speaking whatever they want regarding the probe. The government is not interfering in the probe,” he added.

The saffron party has been critical of the government’s handling of the investigation and its “failure” to act against what they call a “slander campaign” targeting Dharmasthala and the temple there.