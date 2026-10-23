Shivakumar orders probe into ministers being stopped at Nandi flag puja

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to investigate the incident in which three ministers were prevented from entering the venue of the Nandi flag puja at Mysuru Palace during Dasara celebrations and submit a report.

Ministers Balakrishna, P.M. Narendra Swamy and K.S. Basavanthappa were stopped by Mysuru Superintendent of Police Rishyanth when they were proceeding to attend the ritual ahead of the JambooSavari procession. The police officer reportedly cited security reasons for restricting their entry, triggering confusion between the ministers and police personnel.

Shivakumar said the conduct of officials in stopping ministers was unacceptable. He stated that he had personally intervened and instructed the police to allow the ministers to enter the venue.“The casual attitude of officials cannot be tolerated,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He added that the Chief Secretary had been asked to establish who was responsible for the incident and submit a report. Action would be taken against officials found guilty after the report was received, he said.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with allegations that the ministers were disrespected despite being part of the government delegation attending the state’s major cultural festival.

The controversy has also taken a social dimension, with some Congress leaders describing the incident as an insult to Dalit ministers and demanding action against the police officer concerned. They have urged the Chief Minister and Home Minister to take the matter seriously.

The episode has raised questions about coordination between the police and elected representatives during high-profile public events.

The proposed inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances that led to the ministers being stopped and determine whether the security restrictions were justified. The government is awaiting the Chief Secretary’s report before deciding on further action.