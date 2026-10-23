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Heavy rains bring relief to Nellore farmers

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Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall hit Nellore district, bringing relief from heat and boosting local farming operations.

Traffic disrupted at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city on Thursday
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Traffic disrupted at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city on Thursday

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Nellore: Farmers in Nellore district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning swept across the region, ending days of hot and humid weather.Nellore city and surrounding areas, including Kovur, Bogole, Kavali and Kodavalur, received welcome showers that cooled temperatures and offered respite to residents and cultivators alike.

While the sudden downpour disrupted traffic at several places, including Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city, the rains were widely welcomed.

According to Meteorological Department, the district recorded an average rainfall of 27.3 mm across 36 mandals on Thursday. This comes against the month’s total rainfall of 117 mm for October. Manubolumandal registered the highest rainfall at 66.2 mm, while drought-prone Seetharamapuram received 5.2 mm and Nellore urban area recorded 9.2 mm.

Agriculture department officials said the showers would benefit ongoing farm operations in the district. They expressed hope for more rain in the coming days, noting that November is typically a cyclonic month for the Nellore region.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Nellore RainsAndhra Pradesh WeatherThunderstormsAgriculture NewsMonsoon Updates
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