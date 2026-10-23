Heavy rains bring relief to Nellore farmers

Nellore: Farmers in Nellore district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning swept across the region, ending days of hot and humid weather.Nellore city and surrounding areas, including Kovur, Bogole, Kavali and Kodavalur, received welcome showers that cooled temperatures and offered respite to residents and cultivators alike.

While the sudden downpour disrupted traffic at several places, including Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city, the rains were widely welcomed.

According to Meteorological Department, the district recorded an average rainfall of 27.3 mm across 36 mandals on Thursday. This comes against the month’s total rainfall of 117 mm for October. Manubolumandal registered the highest rainfall at 66.2 mm, while drought-prone Seetharamapuram received 5.2 mm and Nellore urban area recorded 9.2 mm.

Agriculture department officials said the showers would benefit ongoing farm operations in the district. They expressed hope for more rain in the coming days, noting that November is typically a cyclonic month for the Nellore region.