Fii company delegates held a meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, Industries minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: iPhone maker Foxconn has a proposal to set up another supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli ITIR region and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting with the company delegates in this regard on Monday.

Large and Medium industries minister MB Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge and Chief Secretary to the Government Vandita Sharma were present in the meeting convened at Vidhana Soudha.

As per the proposal, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Foxconn, has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 Crore. This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres. The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself.

Fii will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit at Devanahalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State owns an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries and added there exists coordination between academia and Industries. Assuring, the government would take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets, he offered the leadership team of the company led by its CEO Brand Cheng to set up the unit in the state.

MB Patil stated that the government would extend all cooperation for the proposed projects. He said that the government was ready to consider other proposals of the company such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward.

Michel Ling, Jason Lau, Angie Lein, Bharath Dandi from Fii, ACS to Chief Minister Rajaneesh Goel, Industries Department Principal Secretary Selva Kumar, and Commissioner Gunjan Krishna were present.