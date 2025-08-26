Siddaramaiah ranked 3rd in the list of India’s richest Chief Ministers

Bengaluru: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch have released a report on the declared assets of India’s Chief Ministers, based on affidavits filed during elections. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest among all, while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been ranked third.

The combined wealth of 30 Chief Ministers across the country amounts to nearly ₹1,632 crore, of which more than half belongs to Naidu alone. He has declared assets worth ₹931 crore, including ₹810 crore in movable assets and ₹121 crore in immovable properties. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stands second with assets valued at ₹332 crore, while Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah holds third place with assets worth ₹51 crore, comprising ₹21 crore in movable assets and ₹30 crore in immovable property.

The report also notes that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared assets worth ₹30 crore, placing him in seventh position. In contrast, leaders like Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Odisha’s Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh’s Vishnu Deo Sai are among the least wealthy with assets ranging from ₹1.46 crore to ₹3.80 crore. At the bottom of the list, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared assets of ₹1.18 crore, Jammu and Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah has ₹55.24 lakh, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the least wealthy among all, with just ₹15.38 lakh and no immovable assets to her name. The study further reveals that 11 Chief Ministers have declared liabilities exceeding ₹1 crore. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tops this category with debts of ₹180 crore. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has liabilities of ₹23 crore, while Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu has loans amounting to over ₹10 crore.