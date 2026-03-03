Siddaramaiah writes to Modi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate evacuation preparedness, enhance diplomatic outreach and establish an inter-ministerial mechanism to protect Kannadigas and other Indians amid escalating geopolitical tensions across parts of the Middle East.

In a letter to PM Modi, Siddaramaiah expressed grave concern over the rapidly evolving security situation in the region, which has led to flight cancellations and widespread uncertainty for residents, workers, students and travellers from Karnataka and across India.

Referring to recent advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding airspace restrictions and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) declared by several West Asian countries, the chief minister said a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals have been stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE, including Dubai.

“The evolving security environment, including hostilities and civilian airspace closures, has generated widespread uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and across India,” the chief minister said in the letter.

Given the gravity and fluid nature of the situation, Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to strengthen diplomatic outreach by enhancing engagement through Indian Embassies and Consulates to ensure continuous monitoring, protection, and guidance for Kannadigas and other Indian nationals in affected areas.

He also urged for preparedness to initiate priority evacuation or special repatriation flights, should circumstances so require, to facilitate the safe and timely return of stranded citizens. The chief minister has also sought for establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to streamline communication between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, state governments, and airline operators.

He urged the Centre to set up a centralised digital mechanism for registration, tracking, and real-time dissemination of advisories for families of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals. Siddaramaiah also requested advisory directions to airlines to extend flexibility in travel schedules, waive additional charges, and provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary.

He said that a communication from the Office of the Chief Secretary has already been addressed to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting urgent coordination to safeguard Kannadigas and other Indian nationals and to explore appropriate repatriation measures.

Siddaramaiah said the Karnataka government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres to function round-the-clock. “We are in continuous coordination with the Karnataka Resident Commissioner’s Office in New Delhi and the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs. Senior nodal officers are designated for immediate liaison with Union authorities to ensure seamless cooperation,” Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

Emphasising the contribution of the Indian diaspora in West Asia, including thousands of Kannadigas, Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the Centre would ake all necessary and timely steps to ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being. “The Government of Karnataka assures its fullest cooperation in all efforts undertaken in this regard,” he added.