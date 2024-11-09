Siddarmaiah urges people to back Cong nominee in Sandur

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, during a rally organised for the November 13 bypolls, urged people to support Congress’ candidate Annapurna contesting for the Sandur Assembly constituency, while slamming the BJP for “not carrying out any development work” in the Assembly segment.

Speaking at a rally in Bannihatti village in Sandur constituency, he claimed that the “BJP leaders would attempt to take control of Sandur Constituency with money and muscle power”. “Defeat the BJP and save Ballari,” Siddaramaiah said.

“When I came to Ballari, mining baron Janardhana Reddy and his brothers and former minister Sriramulu did not even give space to speak and humiliated me. I had to deliver my speech standing alone at the temple door. When I asked for water at a household, people were too afraid to offer it to me. That kind of oppressive atmosphere existed when the Reddys were in power,” the CM recalled.

“I walked all the way from Bengaluru to Ballari to fight against illegal mining and to prevent Reddy brothers from destroying Ballari. Congress was the one that freed Ballari from their fear,” Siddaramaiah said.

He claimed that even when B.S. Yediyurappa as a Chief Minister visited the region, “not a single district official dared to meet him due to the fear that Reddy brothers had instilled among officials”.

“If Janardhana Reddy’s faction rises again in Ballari, the district will once again be caught in fear and intimidation. Don’t let this happen. Defeat the BJP and save Ballari. The progress you see in Sandur, like roads, water, schools, Anganwadis, hospitals, and mobile clinics, only came during Congress rule. Under BJP, there was nothing but loot,” the CM claimed.

He cautioned the crowd about BJP leaders returning with bags of money earned from illegal mining. “Will you be swayed by their money, or will you choose to support the Congress, which has opened the door to prosperity for Kalyana Karnataka? Think and decide wisely,” he urged.

“Our government has fulfilled all five guarantees, putting Rs 56,000 crore directly into your accounts each year. Shouldn’t you support the government that is ensuring light in your lives every month, instead of voting for black money from illegal mining only when elections come around?” CM Siddaramaiah wondered.

Further appealing to the people to vote for Annapurna, the veteran Congress leader said: “We still have three and a half years in power, and we will continue implementing the guarantees successfully. Do not believe the false propaganda of the BJP. Do not be deceived by lies. Listen to your heart and vote for development.

“Electing Annapurna is like a victory for me. Every vote for her is a vote for me and for Minister for Labour Santosh Lad.” In the Sandur Assembly seat, the BJP has fielded ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu as its candidate.