Siddeshwar Swamiji's life is ideal for us: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Vijayapura: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the life of Siddeshwar Swamiji is our ideal and living up to his aspirations is the greatest tribute paid to him.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Siddeshwar Maha Swamiji's Gurunamana programme at the Jnana Yogashram in Vijayapura. "I am always a follower of Basavadi Sharanas. Like Basavanna, Siddeshwar Swamiji toiled hard for an equal society without caste and class discrimination," the CM said.

Siddeshwar Swamiji shared the knowledge that he acquired, with the people. He strived to create humanity which is devoid of hatred and ego. There are no words to describe his life and achievements. Simplicity was an integral part of his life and personality, he explained.

It was Siddeshwar Swamiji's desire that everyone should live secularly. He was a visionary who was detached with the casteist impurity of the society. He aimed to reform the human society with his visionary ideas and hence was considered as the greatest visionary, he added.

The CM assured that the government is ready to take up the commemorative work to preserve the message and ideals of the life of Siddeshwar Sri as mentioned by the district ministers and saints.I have come here to pay tribute to Siddeshwara Swamiji. I have special respect and love for him, he said.

The Gurunamana programme was inaugurated in the presence of Adrushya Kadasiddeswara Maha Swamiji of Siddagiri Kannerimath Kolhapur, Shivratri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, Shivamurthy Shivacharya Maha Sri of sirigere, Basavalinga Mahaswamiji of Jnanyogashram and many Siddha Saints and lakhs of devotees.

District in-charge minister MB Patil and ministers HK Patil, Shivananda Patil, former minister MLA Vinay Kulkarni and MLAs CS Nadagowda, Ashok Managoli were present.