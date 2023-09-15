Sir MV is eternally respected; his contribution to the country and state is unparalleled: DCM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah was the finest Engineer of the country and is eternally respected.



Shivakumar along with Satish Jharkiholi and Ramalinga Reddy garlanded the statue of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah at KR Circle on the occasion of his 163rd birth anniversary. Later speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said people of Bangalore should reverentially remember Sir MV as the Engineer-Statesman's long range vision enabled Cauvery river to reach the capital city of Bengaluru.

"Sir MV's long range vision ensured setting up of power generation units. His contribution to the country and state is yeoman," Shivakumar added.

Venkatashiva Reddy, President of Karnataka Engineers Federation, in his address said the Engineers are inspired by Sir MV and are following in his footsteps. "I appeal to the state government to celebrate Sir MV birth anniversary officially in the lines of Dr Ambedkar and Gandhi Jayanthi," he added.

K T Nagaraj, General Secretary of Karnataka Engineers Federation, Vice President D K Devaraj, KEB Engineers Association General Secretary T N Sudhakara Reddy, Vice President Shivanand Hoogar, Krishnamurthy, President of PWD Engineers Association, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, Chief Engineers and Engineers of all technical departments, boards and corporations were present on the occasion.