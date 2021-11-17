Smoking increases risk of lung infections, severe lung damage

Smoking has been linked to an increase in the prevalence and mortality of infectious illnesses, making it one of the world's most serious public health issues. At least 30 persons live with a major smoking-related disease for each person who dies because of smoking. Tobacco usage affects every organ in your body. Tobacco smoking delivers not just nicotine, but also over 5,000 compounds, including multiple carcinogens, into your lungs, blood, and organs. Tobacco usage can substantially shorten your life.



Some of the effects of smoking are lung cancer and other forms of cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, stroke, lung illnesses, diabetes, and includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Tobacco use also raises the risk of TB, some eye illnesses, and immune system issues, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Adults who are exposed to second-hand smoke are at risk for stroke, lung cancer, and coronary heart disease. Sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, middle ear disorders, more severe asthma, respiratory symptoms, and slower lung growth are all risks for children who are exposed to second-hand smoking.

The following are some of the risks associated with smoking and lung disease:

COPD, which stands for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the major airways that has been present for a long time (chronic) (bronchi). Coughing up mucous for an extended length of time is one of the symptoms.

Emphysema. The air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs are affected by this chronic lung ailment. Shortness of breath, coughing, exhaustion, sleep and heart difficulties, weight loss, and sadness are among symptoms.

Cancer of the lungs. This is a type of aberrant cell development that can cause lumps, masses, or tumours. It may begin in the bronchial lining or other parts of the respiratory system.

Quitting smoking has several advantages, including the ability to repair lung damage and reduce the risk of lung disease, heart disease, and cancer. The appearance of cigarette stains on fingers and teeth, as well as cigarette scent, will be reduced. Coughing gets less common as time goes by. You will notice a difference in smell and flavour, and you may be able to save money by not purchasing cigarettes.

It is quite tough to stop smoking.

The following suggestions can assist you in quitting smoking: Consider why you want to leave. Make a list of all the reasons, Set a deadline for yourself, Do not substitute food or sugar-sweetened beverages for smokes. These might result in weight gain. Choose low-calorie, wholesome meals instead. Consider carrot or celery sticks, sugar-free hard candies, or chewing gum.

Seek help and encouragement of family, friends, and co-workers. Start increasing your physical activity if you aren't currently doing so to boost your health.

Drink lots of water but keep alcoholic and caffeinated beverages to a minimum. They can provoke a desire to smoke.

Try to get adequate sleep each night and to eat healthily. Healthy sleeping and eating habits, in addition to exercise, will help you cope with quitting.

Also participate in a smoking cessation programme or a support group.

Some medications that can help you quit smoking include both prescription and over-the-counter medications that can help you quit smoking. Discuss these medications with your healthcare practitioner to see whether any of them are appropriate for you. Medications available over the counter: The nicotine patch, nicotine enters the body through the skin. Nicotine chewing gum, nicotine is readily delivered through gum. Lozenge containing nicotine, lozenges are like hard candy.

Prescription drugs: Nasal spray containing nicotine, nicotine is also immediately supplied. Nicotine Inhaler, using an inhaler is analogous to smoking cigarettes. Antidepressant drugs (bupropion), it aids in the reduction of nicotine cravings.

(The author is, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Sleep Medicine and Lung Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital)