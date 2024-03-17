Somanna asserts victory in Govindarajanagar

Tumakuru: V Somanna, former minister and BJP leader, confidently declared his victory from the Govindarajanagar constituency, asserting that he would have emerged triumphant even if he had stayed home and slept during the elections. Speaking at a gathering held at Muruga Rajendra Community Bhawan in the city, Somanna reminisced about his comfortable win while expressing gratitude to the party leadership for granting him the ticket.Reflecting on his new political journey, Somanna revealed his aspirations for the Tumkur constituency, affirming that the BJP’s high command had offered him the ticket after recognizing the injustices he had faced. In a veiled reference to his opponents, Somanna subtly addressed criticism directed at him, emphasizing his dedication to the party’s cause.

Amidst discussions about alliances and political dynamics, Somanna highlighted the crucial role of the high command in shaping his decisions, reaffirming his commitment to follow their directives. The meeting concluded with a resolution to extend support to the BJP candidate, underscoring BJP leader Dr. Paramesh’s dedication to Somanna’s cause. In a gesture of goodwill, Somanna visited Congress leader Rayasandra Ravikumar at the Tumkur district hospital, inquiring about his health following injuries sustained during an uproar over tender issues. Amid speculation about Ravikumar’s potential ree-ntry into the BJP fold, Somanna’s visit hints at possible developments in the political landscape of Tumkur.