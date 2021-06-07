Sparring IAS officers Rohini, Shilpa transferred out of Mysuru

Mysuru: The State government on Saturday night transferred Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag . Both the IAS officers have been in news for making allegations against each other in public.

Rohini Sindhuri has been transferred as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Bengaluru, while Shilpa Nag has been posted as director of e-governence in rural development and panchayat raj department , Bengaluru.

A 2009 batch IAS officer Dr Bagadi Gautham has replaced Sindhuri as Mysuru DC. G Lakshmikanth reddy, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has taken over as MCC commissioner from Shilpa Nag. Lakshmikanth Reddy worked as MD, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said eradicating Covid-19 was his main priority. Dr Bagadi Gautam, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was earlier additional commissioner of commercial taxes.

He took charge as Mysuru DC on Sunday. Dr Gautam's whife Ashwathi is deputy commissioner of neighbouring Mandya district.

It is learnt that Sindhuri met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at his residence on Sunday morning and requested him to cancel her transfer pleading that she did nothing wrong. But Yeddyurappa truned down her request.