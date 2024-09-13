Special puja at Mysuru palace ahead of Dussehra cannon rehearsal

Mysuru: Preparations for the world-famous Dussehra celebrations are in full swing in Mysore, with a special pooja offered on Thursday at the Elephant Gate of the Ambavilasa Palace before the rehearsal of the 21 cannons. These cannons are traditionally fired during the JambuSavari, the grand procession held on the day of Dussehra to honour Nada AdhidevataChamundeshwari.

As the festive season approaches, the city is abuzz with activities. The iconic Dussehra festival is being prepared with great enthusiasm, and 14 elephant team led by Abhimanyu, the elephant, have arrived at the palace and are engaged in various training exercises. Alongside these preparations, the Dasara works have also begun in earnest, and today, a traditional pooja was performed to the cannons at the palace’s Elephant Gate.

On the day of JambuSavari, a 21-cannon salute, known as Kushalatopu in Kannada is performed to pay homage to the goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysore, as flowers are offered to her in a golden howdah. This ritual takes place in the parking area adjacent to the Maramma Temple near the palace.

To ensure that the elephants, known as Gajapade, do not fear the sound of the cannon fire and the crowds, explosive training exercises with these cannons are conducted three times during the Dussehra festival at the exhibition grounds. Additionally, daily training for the staff takes place inside the palace grounds to familiarize them with the procedure.

The 11 cannons, which were stationed inside the palace, were meticulously cleaned and prepared for the ceremony. They were adorned with vibhuti (sacred ash), kumkum (vermilion), turmeric, and decorated with mango leaves and banana plantains. A photograph of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed in front of the cannons, and a traditional pooja was performed. The event saw the participation of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP Muthuraj, and other palace security officials. ArchakaPrahlad Rao led the Firangi Puja (cannon worship) rituals.

Speaking after the pooja, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar stated, “On the occasion of Dussehra, we will use cannons to fire up 21 rounds near Bannimantapa. Today, we conducted a traditional pooja to the cannons to commence the staff training.”

Chief Priest Prahlad Rao elaborated on the ritual, explaining, “On the day of JambuSavari, 21 rounds will be fired to pay homage to Chamundeshwari. As part of these preparations, we offered pooja to the gun carriages today. We began with Ganpati Pooja, followed by Chamundeshwari Pooja, and then the cannon pooja.”

The city of Mysore is gearing up for the grand Dussehra celebrations, and the ritual of cannon worship marks a key aspect of the preparations. The event highlights the rich traditions and cultural heritage associated with the festival, which draws visitors from across India and the world. The special pooja and training exercises ensure that all preparations are in place for the safe and spectacular execution of the Dussehra festivities.

With security measures strengthened and the palace grounds buzzing with activities, the city awaits the grand spectacle of JambuSavari, a true testament to Mysore’s cultural legacy.