Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji appointed as successor of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math

Bengaluru: Sri Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji formally assumed responsibility as the new Peetadhipathi (head) of the Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math in the presence of hundreds of spiritual leaders and amidst elaborate rituals on Sunday.

The ceremonies, which included renunciation of familial ties, initiation into monastic life, and other traditional rites, began on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning at the Math premises in Kengeri on Mysuru Road. Dr. HL Nagaraj was coronated as Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji in a grand event attended by dignitaries, religious leaders, and thousands of devotees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math expressed his joy over the large gathering to witness this historic moment. “We all belong to the same guru lineage. To-day, Nishchalanandanatha Swamiji has taken up the mantle to work for the development of society. The contributions of Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji over the past four decades have significantly trans-formed the community. Nagaraj has now embraced asceticism to lead the community to even greater heights,” he said.

He emphasised unity, stating, “Let us run our institutions with harmony, like milk and honey blending together. There are no conflicts between our Mathas. As per the instructions of our gurus, let us con-tinue to act as children of one mother, ensuring no disputes arise in the future.”

Addressing the gathering, Sri Kumar Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasamsthana Math explained his decision to appoint a successor due to declining health at the age of 80. “As per the tradition, we have coronated HM Nagaraj today. It is heartening to see all the Swamijis and leaders from across the state gathered here to bless him. We hope Nagaraj becomes well-known across Kar-nataka and works towards building colleges for underprivileged students to pursue engineering and medical education. Your support is crucial,” he said.

He also advised on living a virtuous life: “Every individual must pray to their deity, raise their children with discipline, and forsake hatred, jealousy, and bad habits. These principles should form the founda-tion of one’s life. The new Peetadhipathi must remain selfless, impartial, truthful, and committed to serving the people.”

In his inaugural address, Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji expressed his gratitude to the spiritual guidance he received from Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math and Adichunchanagiri Swamiji. “I have personally followed the philosophies of Buddha, Basaveshwara, Gandhi, and Swami Vivekanan-da. Service to society has been my sole aim, profession, and passion. My appointment is a testament to the fact that those who serve with integrity will find opportunities,” he said, urging for everyone’s cooperation in the Math’s progress.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he said, “I am humbled to receive the blessings of our beloved for-mer Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. His support has been instrumental in the achievements of Chan-drashekaranatha Swamiji. During my tenure, I also met Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who extended his wishes. I fondly remember and appreciate their contributions.”

Nishchalanandanatha Mahaswamiji vowed to dedicate himself to the welfare of society, acknowledg-ing the sacrifices and support of many. He also praised Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji for his guidance and commitment to community upliftment, saying, “He has assured me of his unwavering support, and together, we will work towards the betterment of society.”

Siddalinga Mahaswamiji of Siddaganga Math offered his blessings to the new head, wishing success in his religious, educational, and cultural endeavors aimed at serving the community.

The coronation ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with several notable Swamijis from var-ious Mathas such as Nidumamidi Jagadguru Math, Belimath, and Nanjavadhuta Swamiji. They extend-ed their blessings to the newly appointed Peetadhipathi, Nishchalanandanatha MahBengaluru.