SSLC prep question paper leak goes viral on YouTube, Instagram

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department and the Examination Board claim they are working for students welfare by live streaming the exam. It was said that no copying is possible. But before the SSLC Exams main exam, the question papers of the preparatory (preliminary) exam are leaking and going viral on social media.

Due to this, the education department has become a laughingstock. As a preparation before the SSLC main exam, the preliminary exams have started in the state from February 25. But the question paper of the science exam held on Monday was leaked on social media on Sunday night.

The SSLC preliminary exams have started in the state from February 25. But there have been allegations that the science question paper held on Monday was leaked on social media on Sunday night. Some YouTube channels and Instagram accounts have leaked question papers related to some sections, including Science and Social Studies, 18 hours before the start of the exam. The question paper uploaded on YouTube has been viewed by 27,221 people. There have been allegations of question papers being copied and distributed in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts. The Science question paper was uploaded by a YouTube channel called Brain Station, and the question paper leak is likely to affect the SSLC mains exam and results for students. Against this backdrop, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has filed a complaint with the city police commissioner asking him to investigate the question paper leak.

Every year, the question paper for the SSLC mid-year examination was prepared at the school level. But this year, it was put on hold.

It was ordered to bring a uniform question paper in schools following the state curriculum. The Board had decided to give a uniform question paper for the half-yearly examination across the state from this year as per the government’s directive.

This is said to be the reason for the question paper being leaked now. It is said that there was a lapse in the process of reaching the BEO from the board and then reaching the principal. The criticism made by students about the question paper on social media confirms this and there has been opposition from various organisations.