State Budget to Be Telecast Live at Bus Stands for the First Time

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) will telecast the State Budget live at select government bus stands across Karnataka on March 6.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget for 2026–27 at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday. With this, he will be presenting his 17th Budget, setting a new record.

According to DIPR Commissioner Hemant M. Nimbalkar, IPS, special arrangements have been made to ensure that the live proceedings reach a wider audience. In collaboration with Bengaluru-based Vritti Media Solutions, the Budget speech will be broadcast live from 10.15 am on digital display (LED) and television screens installed at 230 government bus stands across the State.

In addition to the Budget presentation at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister’s post-Budget press conference will also be telecast live at these locations, enabling members of the public to watch the proceedings while at bus terminals.

Officials said this is the first time that such an initiative has been undertaken in Karnataka to directly connect the Budget presentation with citizens through public display systems at bus stands. The department has appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity to view the live telecast.