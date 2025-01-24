State ministers invited from all over India to discuss draft UGC regulations

Bengaluru: A conclave of the Ministers for Higher Education of all states will be held on February 5 in Bengaluru to discuss the draft UGC Regulations, 2025, Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar said on Thursday. In the conclave, Grading of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) based on implementation of National Education Policy 2020 document, will also be discussed, he said.

In a press release, Sudhakar said Ministers for Higher Education of all states are being invited to participate in the conclave.

He stated that the UGC draft regulations are a severe setback to the higher education system of the nation. “It severely curtails the power legitimately held by the states hitherto and restrains the constitutional duties and responsibilities of states in higher education,” Sudhakar, who holds the Higher Education portfolio said.

As per new regulations, the authority of appointing the Vice Chancellors and constituting the Search Committee has been given to Chancellors in entirety and state governments are completely excluded from this exercise, stated the press release.

Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some NDA partners have already lodged their protest regarding these regulations, said the minister, adding that the conclave is being convened to discuss the pros and cons of the draft regulations and to take a common position. “This move of the UGC to impose its regulations without consulting the states is inappropriate in a federal arrangement, undermines the federal ethos and it needs to be withdrawn,” he said.