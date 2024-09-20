State police raids storage units stocking counterfeit Good Knight products

Bengaluru: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), a manufacturer of well-known brand Good Knight, has recently acted against an illegal storage unit in Mangaluru, Karnataka for storing counterfeit products of Good Knight. During routine quality checks mechanism, GCPL received several complaints about counterfeit Good Knight products being sold in the Karnataka.

Following these reports, the investigation team, alongside local authorities, conducted raids on the storing unit. The raid resulted in confiscation of 22 pcs of counterfeit Good Knight products. A FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged against the accused under section 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957. These sections address counterfeiting, and copyright infringement.

The police are currently investigating to identify distribution network responsible for these counterfeit products, aiming to deter the sale of duplicates within Karnataka. This action will also send a strong message to the dealers of counterfeit products, ensuring people have access to, genuine and safe Good Knight products.

Commenting on the issue, Category Head – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), Shekhar Saurabh said, “The spread of counterfeit products across the country is a major concern for the FMCG industry. Counterfeits are not only illegal, but also harmful and hazardous to human health. GCPL invests a significant part of its revenue to develop innovative products that continue to serve customers better and Good Knight, a market leader in the home insecticide category, is one such example. We regularly undertake quality checks of our products through a collaboration with our distribution network, local authorities, and consumers. This initiative with the Mangaluru police authorities will reprimand local retailers, manufacturers, and distributors of duplicate Good Knight products in the state.”

Considering the counterfeit Good Knight products available in the market, people need to be cautious and should purchase the products only with the genuine sales invoice. If people suspect any duplicate Good Knight products or find any wholesaler/retailer dealing in them, they can report the matter to GCPL by writing to [email protected] or calling on 1800-266-0007.