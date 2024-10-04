State to explore major R&D and healthcare initiatives

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil concluded highly productive discussions on Wednesday and Thursday with key leaders from Applied Materials, Stanford University, Form Factor, and Tsecond during his official visit to the United States. These meetings reflect the government’s commitment to driving technological advancement and strengthening ties with global leaders in research and innovation.

MB Patil held a strategic meeting with Dr. Satheesh Kuppurao, Group Vice President of Business Development and Growth and Country President of Applied Materials India, along with senior leadership members. The discussion focused on the establishment of a new Research and Development and Innovation Centre in Karnataka.

The centre aims to bolster the state’s capabilities in advanced materials, semiconductors, and nanotechnology, areas where Applied Materials is a global leader. Both sides explored various collaboration opportunities, with a focus on innovation-driven growth and the creation of high-tech job opportunities within Karnataka. The Minister emphasized the state’s conducive environment for high-tech industries, outlining initiatives designed to support research and manufacturing in the sector.

In a separate meeting, MB Patil met with Professor Gordon Saul, Professor Anurag Mairal, and Professor Raj Doshi from Stanford University, along with key leadership figures from the university. The discussions centered around potential collaborations to enhance Karnataka’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in the healthcare sector.

MB Patil highlighted the state’s efforts in promoting innovation, particularly in biotechnology, med-tech, and healthcare startups. The dialogue opened doors for joint initiatives aimed at supporting research, skill development, and healthcare innovation through academic-industry partnerships. These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to improving healthcare delivery and access in Karnataka and beyond.

MB Patil held discussions with Mike Slessor, CEO of Form Factor and Sahil Chawla, CEO and Founder of Tsecond. The conversations with Form Factor focused on potential investment and expansion opportunities in India, with the Minister extending an invitation to the team for the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Meanwhile, Tsecond shared its plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Karnataka, with MB Patil assuring full support from the state government to facilitate the company’s growth and operations. Both meetings underscored Karnataka’s appeal as a destination for high-tech investment and innovation. The Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Selvakumar S and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries and Dr Mahesh CEO KIADB were also present during the discussions.