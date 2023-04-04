Student from Orchids School set to represent India at Barca World Cup, Spain

Bengaluru: It is a dream come true moment for Dharmendar Kumar, a 13-year-old student from Orchids The International School, Vijayanagar, who had dreamt of playing football in the 'Barcelona Way' right from his childhood days.Today he is all set to represent India in football under the 14 category for Barca World Cup Spain. The Barca Academy world cup is presented by Rakuten and is the largest international competition held by BARCA at the FC Barcelona facilities during Easter break each year.The game this year includes the participation of 39 teams, of which Dharmendar is a part of the Indian team. The world cup will commence on April 3rd and will be held in Barcelona.

Football has always been Dharmendra's passion. He joined the Barca Academy in 2022, and with his sheer hard work and disciplined practice for hours every single day, he has bagged a place in the Indian Team. Post selection, his practice sessions have been doubled up. Dharmendra focuses on his practice, and he also watches a lot of different football matches to understand the tricks of the game. He aims to win the BARCA world cup and make the country proud and further get selected in the under-15 category.