Study report identifies six sectors for Vijayapura industrial development
Bengaluru: A study has identified six sectors conducive to the comprehensive industrial development of Vijayapura district.
The report prepared jointly by Aequs SEZ and Delhi-based CBRE was submitted to Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday.
The identified sectors comprise Energy Equipment, Machinery and Development, Non-Metallic mineral products, Agri and Agro-based products, Nutraceuticals Medicinal & botanical products, and Special alloy & metal products.
It is noted here that Minister MB Patil who is also the District Minister for Vijayapura had sought CBRE to submit a report on the potential industrial development of Vijayapura immediately after he took his charge as the minister.
Receiving the report, MB Patil said, "There is a lot of scope for setting up industries in the "Beyond Bengaluru" region in the state." Adding, Vijayapura district has plenty of water, power and land resources he opined that setting up industries beyond Bengaluru would mitigate regional imbalance with regard to development.
The minister stated that steps would be taken to initiate consultations with the key players of the identified sectors.
Aequs Infra MD Vikram S Annappa, CBRE Executive Director Sourav Hazra, and Industries Minister Technical Advisor Aravinda Galagali were present.