Sudha Murthy advises students to give back to their alma mater 

Bengaluru: "Engineering and innovations have come a long way, where it is proud to see gender equality in the colleges" said Dr Sudha Murthy, writer and chairperson of Infosys Foundation on Friday.



Addressing 75th batch students of BMS College of Engineering in Bangalore virtually, Murthy said, "I was the only female student in my engineering batch. I know the pain of being a minority," recalled Sudha Murthy.

Expressing her love for engineering, she said, "Engineering is nothing but an applied science. Entire innovation circle is bonded in the engineering magic wand that has changed our lives. But I had to travel in the unknown and less travelled road to fulfil my passion, which demanded a lot of hard work".

Encouraging the students to have fun in the college, Sudha Murthy cautioned, "college is not only fun, but also a great source of learning. Once you leave the college and enter the real world, it is a free market of entrepreneurship and company. Here you have no one to look after you as life poses new challenges every day".

Addressing the outgoing engineering students, she said, "Alumni should be grateful to their alma mater and should return their favour to the institutions in the form of scholarships. This is the best way to respect the teachers and college which shaped their life".

"Failures are part of life, repeated success makes a person arrogant, repeated failure makes a person adamant, Good amount of success and good share of failure makes a person mature. Please have an open mind and hunger for learning. Don't run after money," she advised the students.

Emphasizing the need for simple living, Mrs Murthy said, "Life has taught me many lessons. I have seen the width and depth of life, I have the poorest and richest people in life. I have realized that nobody is great in this world. So simple living and helping the needy gives me immense satisfaction and relaxation. Success is not about money and position, it is having a clear conscious and peaceful mind," she signed off.