Sugunendra Thirtha on the Sarvajna peetam

Udupi: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Matha in Udupi, renowned for his forward-looking vision and a mission to promote Sri Madhwacharya's dwaita philosophy globally, assumed the 'Paryaya Peeta' in the early hours of Thursday. Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Matha formally transferred the Akshaya Patra and keys of Sri Krishna Matha to him. This symbolic act marked the transition of administrative responsibilities for Sri Krishna Matha from Sri Krishnapura Matha to Sri Puthige Matha for the next two years. The Paryaya Mahothsav witnessed the participation of around two lakh devotees throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

The outgoing seer, Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Sri Krishnapura Matha, expressed disapproval of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji's ascension to the Paryaya Peeta, citing the latter's international travels through 'Seemollanghana' (crossing over the sea). Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji placed the Akshaya Patra and keys of Sri Krishna Matha near Sarvajna Peeta, while Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Matha formally handed them over to Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji.

Addressing the gathering at the Darbar program held at Rajangana, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji expressed that the message of the Bhagavad Gita serves as the wellspring of inspiration for the universe. He acknowledged the significant responsibility of worshipping Lord Krishna in Udupi and emphasized it as a great opportunity. During his Paryaya term, he pledged to present a Partha Sarathy golden chariot to Sri Krishna Matha. Stressing the importance of maintaining a connection with the divine, he shared his conviction that this connection bestows divine power and prevents regrets in life. He affirmed his commitment to spreading the message of Lord Krishna for the betterment of the world and global peace. Additionally, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji announced plans for an international conference on Bhagavad Gita during his Paryaya term.