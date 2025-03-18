Superstar Ranveer Singh spills the beans on his favorites holiday destination

Bengaluru: Superstar Ranveer Singh spills the beans on his favorites holiday destinationThis Indian restaurant that offers Rajastani, Coastal cuisine from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and mouth-watering culinary of Bengali and Assamese are among Ranveer’s favorite quest to travel. Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, known for his unique style and energetic aura both on and off-screen, has proven his mettle in inspiring millions with his fashion sense. Now, in a fresh attempt, Ranveer has provided new inspiration for Indians in terms of destination travel and holidaying.

Unlike many Bollywood celebrities who vacation in the Maldives, Ranveer has chosen the mouthwatering food, beautiful landscapes of the Middle East, and an indoor theme park that entertains even the biggest Bollywood star. Amidst his busy schedule of shooting back-to-back films, the star of the upcoming Don franchise has revealed his favorite travel and leisure destinations. Ranveer Singh has selected an award-winning Indian restaurant overseas, the beautiful Saadiyat Beach on the Persian Gulf, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which offers a unique experience of Hollywood movies beyond the screen.

Ranveer Singh, who recently featured in the film Family Holiday Dhamaal, has revealed his holiday and leisure itinerary, showcasing destinations in the Middle East, which are considered economically effective and located conveniently close to India.

Zeera by Buddha Bar, an Indian Restaurant:

A chic Indian restaurant located at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi, Zeera offers modern Indian dishes, inventive cocktails, and a vibrant ambiance. The restaurant features mouthwatering Rajasthani, Coastal Maharashtrian, Keralan, Tamil Nadu, Bengali, and Assamese cuisine, prepared by Indian chefs hailing from different regions of India.

Awestruck by the menu of Indian dishes like Indian biryanis, tandoori items, butter chicken, and famous Indian chaats like Corn Tikki Chaat and Pav Bhaji, Ranveer has added the restaurant to his list of favorite travel destinations. Notably, Ranveer Singh was also seen filming at this restaurant.

Saadiyat Beach:

A pristine, white sand beach offering a tranquil escape with clear waters, beachfront facilities, and access to cultural landmarks. Visited by approximately 19 million tourists in 2025 alone, Saadiyat Beach offers a clean and well-maintained environment with free entry for all travelers. Visitors can enjoy the view while spotting aquatic creatures like turtles and dolphins, undisturbed by human interaction. The beach also offers a unique Ladies’ Day every Tuesday, with lifeguards ensuring swimmer safety throughout the day. Ranveer Singh has been seen sailing on a yacht along the beach.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi:

One of the world’s largest indoor theme parks, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi features immersive zones, thrilling rides, and live entertainment based on iconic Warner Bros. characters, providing a unique experience of Hollywood films beyond the cinematic screen.

Located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the theme park allows visitors to meet live characters from DC and Animation, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, and others. Visitors can also experience the iconic fictional Gotham City from Batman and purchase exclusive DC character merchandise not available elsewhere.

It's worth noting that online searches for these destinations by Indians significantly increased after Ranveer Singh featured in the film "Family Holiday Dhamaal," where he planned a family trip to these locations.